Retirement Solution Inc. Takes Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 866 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Motorola Solutions by 2,344.8% during the 1st quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,011,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 542.7% in the 1st quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC now owns 3,644 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 435,297 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $124,552,000 after acquiring an additional 34,002 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 854 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of MSI opened at $283.68 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $286.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $272.68. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $204.55 and a twelve month high of $299.43. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 35.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

Motorola Solutions ( NYSE:MSI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 14.63% and a negative return on equity of 1,549.95%. Motorola Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 44.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Motorola Solutions

In other Motorola Solutions news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at $465,595.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.13, for a total value of $14,556,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,843 shares in the company, valued at $26,738,252.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,933 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.01, for a total transaction of $558,656.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $465,595.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 101,933 shares of company stock worth $29,642,156 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MSI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Motorola Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $310.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $303.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.67.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

