Retirement Solution Inc. Sells 7,470 Shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA)

Retirement Solution Inc. cut its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA – Get Rating) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,470 shares during the period. iShares GNMA Bond ETF makes up 0.3% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 0.24% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $54,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $115,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its position in iShares GNMA Bond ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter.

iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock opened at $43.89 on Friday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.56 and a fifty-two week high of $47.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.15.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1197 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st.

The iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. GNMA Bond index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US mortgage pass-through securities issued by Government National Mortgage Association (GNMA), with 30- or 15-year maturities. GNMA was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

