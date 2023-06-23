Retirement Solution Inc. Purchases Shares of 119,084 Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Retirement Solution Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 119,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,034,000. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for 1.1% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $26.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.38.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

