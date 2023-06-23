Retirement Solution Inc. Makes New $153.07 Million Investment in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU)

Retirement Solution Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,750,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,066,000. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises approximately 53.8% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned approximately 88.46% of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DFSU. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $395,000. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $512,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $505,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $116,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $344,000.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA DFSU opened at $28.16 on Friday. Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $29.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.41.

Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of US equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

