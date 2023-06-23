Retirement Solution Inc. Has $10.43 Million Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Retirement Solution Inc. reduced its position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 362,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503,726 shares during the period. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF comprises about 3.7% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Retirement Solution Inc. owned 0.34% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 6,368.4% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 552,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,942,000 after purchasing an additional 544,435 shares during the last quarter. GEM Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,399,000. Financial Alternatives Inc acquired a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,617,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 1,217.1% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 220,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,947,000 after acquiring an additional 203,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 91.3% in the 4th quarter. Willow Creek Wealth Management Inc. now owns 226,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 108,007 shares in the last quarter.

DFAU opened at $30.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 0.98. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $24.62 and a 1-year high of $31.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.54.

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

