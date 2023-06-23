Retirement Solution Inc. Acquires 663 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO)

Retirement Solution Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJO – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for 0.4% of Retirement Solution Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Retirement Solution Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSJO. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 178.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 213.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 5,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BSJO opened at $22.36 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $21.41 and a 12 month high of $23.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.37.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.1181 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%.

