Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Kinaxis Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:KXS)

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Atb Cap Markets dropped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Kinaxis in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 20th. Atb Cap Markets analyst M. Toner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.23 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. The consensus estimate for Kinaxis’ current full-year earnings is $1.84 per share.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.06. Kinaxis had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 2.25%. The business had revenue of C$136.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$135.77 million.

Kinaxis Trading Down 1.7 %

KXS has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$200.00 to C$205.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$203.00 to C$225.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$220.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th.

KXS opened at C$173.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.86, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$182.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$168.24. Kinaxis has a 1-year low of C$124.90 and a 1-year high of C$191.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 414.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Activity at Kinaxis

In related news, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total value of C$2,760,000.00. In related news, Senior Officer Anne Gillian Robinson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$184.00, for a total transaction of C$2,760,000.00. Also, Director Pamela Sue Passman sold 5,649 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$179.68, for a total value of C$1,015,027.57. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kinaxis

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, The Netherlands, South Korea, the United Kingdom, Singapore, Romania, France, Ireland, Germany, India, and Canada. It offers Kinaxis, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operations planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

