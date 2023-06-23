Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 23rd (AAU, AEZS, AIRG, AWX, BEP, BIOC, CALA, CCLP, CGNX, CIR)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, June 23rd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC). They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND). They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA). Wedbush issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH). B. Riley issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

