Research Analysts’ New Coverage for June 23rd (AAU, AEZS, AIRG, AWX, BEP, BIOC, CALA, CCLP, CGNX, CIR)

Posted by on Jun 23rd, 2023

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Friday, June 23rd:

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aeterna Zentaris (NASDAQ:AEZS) (TSE:AEZ). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners (NYSE:BEP) (TSE:BEP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Calithera Biosciences (NASDAQ:CALA). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN). JPMorgan Chase & Co. issued a neutral rating on the stock.

B. Riley started coverage on shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI). The firm issued a buy rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC). They issued a neutral rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW). The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Truist Financial Co. began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND). They issued a buy rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock.

Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Ferrovial (OTCMKTS:FRRVY). Morgan Stanley issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK). StockNews.com issued a hold rating on the stock.

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN). Raymond James issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Gambling.com Group (NASDAQ:GAMB). BTIG Research issued a buy rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN). The firm issued a buy rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intellicheck (NYSE:IDN). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinity Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INFI). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of iSun (NASDAQ:ISUN). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Ascendiant Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Wedbush started coverage on shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA). Wedbush issued a neutral rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MiX Telematics (NYSE:MIXT). StockNews.com issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:NBY). They issued a hold rating on the stock.

Barclays PLC assumed coverage on shares of Norwegian Air Shuttle ASA (OTCMKTS:NWARF). Barclays PLC issued an overweight rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NYSE:OCX). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of ODP (NASDAQ:ODP). The firm issued a buy rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH). B. Riley issued a neutral rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technology (NASDAQ:RBCN). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY). StockNews.com issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP). StockNews.com issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Stem (NYSE:STEM). The firm issued a neutral rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Universal Security Instruments (NYSE:UUU). The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Valvoline (NYSE:VVV). The firm issued an overweight rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Energous (NASDAQ:WATT). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of WidePoint (NYSE:WYY). They issued a sell rating on the stock.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Zynerba Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZYNE). The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

