Request Price Hits $0.0808 on Major Exchanges (REQ)

Request (REQ) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 23rd. Request has a total market capitalization of $80.82 million and $1.02 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0808 or 0.00000264 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Request has traded up 12.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004530 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017073 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00018468 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.29 or 0.00014011 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30,641.34 or 0.99971869 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08029141 USD and is up 4.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 99 active market(s) with $4,989,009.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

