Ren Trading Up 13.3% Over Last 7 Days (REN)

Ren (REN) traded 3.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 22nd. Ren has a market capitalization of $59.98 million and approximately $7.60 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ren has traded up 13.3% against the US dollar. One Ren token can now be purchased for about $0.0600 or 0.00000200 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ren Token Profile

Ren launched on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Ren is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin.

REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our their newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol.

It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network.”

Ren Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

