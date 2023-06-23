Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Downgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on REGN. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 5th. Erste Group Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $853.00 to $862.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $864.73.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ REGN traded up $1.04 on Thursday, hitting $779.81. 447,928 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 588,899. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $563.82 and a 52-week high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $85.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $766.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $759.77.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $8.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.71 by $0.73. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 20.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,057,759.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.80, for a total value of $900,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,033,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $821.70, for a total transaction of $150,371.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,057,759.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,043 shares of company stock valued at $4,855,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 4,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 261 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 54.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 110,103 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,815,000 after buying an additional 38,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

