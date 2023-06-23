Randolph Co Inc Purchases 1,135 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Randolph Co Inc increased its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 277,890 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 3.0% of Randolph Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $20,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connolly Sarah T. raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 18,316 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 8,875 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $827,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 10,015 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 8,743 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weik Capital Management lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 17,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,781,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS opened at $69.41 on Friday. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $66.34 and a 52-week high of $107.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. CVS Health’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on CVS Health from $107.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Articles

