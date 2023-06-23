Randolph Co Inc Grows Stock Position in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Randolph Co Inc grew its position in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,294 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Randolph Co Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $3,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LDOS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Leidos by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,087,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,629,768,000 after buying an additional 236,272 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Leidos by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,914,321 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $306,038,000 after purchasing an additional 54,374 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Leidos by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,975,172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $172,768,000 after purchasing an additional 124,866 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Leidos by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,731,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $187,086,000 after purchasing an additional 79,899 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Leidos during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,042,000. 74.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LDOS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Leidos from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Leidos from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Leidos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.63.

LDOS stock opened at $86.00 on Friday. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The firm has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $93.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). Leidos had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.58 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.63%.

In other Leidos news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, for a total transaction of $96,300.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary Stephen May sold 2,618 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.71, for a total transaction of $206,062.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,515.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 7,625 shares of company stock worth $602,898 in the last 90 days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

