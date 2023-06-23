RAMP Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $6.11 Million (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 23rd. Over the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 4% against the dollar. One RAMP token can currently be bought for about $0.0465 or 0.00000154 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAMP has a market capitalization of $6.11 million and $364.01 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP launched on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.

rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

RAMP Token Trading

