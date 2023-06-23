QUASA One Day Volume Reaches $176.90 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. QUASA has a total market capitalization of $1.45 million and approximately $176.90 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QUASA has traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can now be purchased for $0.0014 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QUASA alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004588 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00017485 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00017918 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000098 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00013991 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,930.62 or 1.00061707 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000068 BTC.

QUASA Profile

QUASA (CRYPTO:QUA) is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. QUASA’s official website is quasa.io.

QUASA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00142512 USD and is down -2.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $176.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QUASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUASA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.