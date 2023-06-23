Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,577 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $203,385.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,898.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Qualys Trading Up 0.7 %
Qualys stock opened at $126.59 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.05.
Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.
Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.
