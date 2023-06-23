Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Insider Bruce K. Posey Sells 1,577 Shares

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.97, for a total value of $203,385.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,293,898.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Qualys Trading Up 0.7 %

Qualys stock opened at $126.59 on Friday. Qualys, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.80 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.05.

Get Qualys alerts:

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $130.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.60 million. Qualys had a net margin of 22.03% and a return on equity of 34.13%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualys

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QLYS. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Qualys by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Qualys by 58.2% in the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 242 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Qualys by 71.0% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 277 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Qualys by 3,000.0% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on QLYS shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Qualys in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Wolfe Research cut shares of Qualys from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Qualys from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Qualys from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $109.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.33.

About Qualys

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Context Extended Detection and Response; Network Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.