Q4 2023 Earnings Forecast for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Issued By Zacks Research

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 20th. Zacks Research analyst U. Dutta now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Enterprise Products Partners’ current full-year earnings is $2.60 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Enterprise Products Partners’ Q1 2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EPD stock opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Enterprise Products Partners has a twelve month low of $22.90 and a twelve month high of $27.36. The company has a market capitalization of $56.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.49% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $12.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Trading of Enterprise Products Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth about $758,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.9% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 52,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $1,464,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 103.8% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 111,516 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,888,000 after buying an additional 56,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $3,570,000. Institutional investors own 26.54% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.53%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.17%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.