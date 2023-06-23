Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for ITT Inc. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for ITT in a report released on Thursday, June 22nd. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.14. The consensus estimate for ITT’s current full-year earnings is $4.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for ITT’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.96 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com cut ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.83.

NYSE:ITT opened at $87.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.96. The company has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. ITT has a twelve month low of $63.77 and a twelve month high of $95.18.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $777.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. ITT’s payout ratio is 24.63%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 32.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of ITT by 449.4% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in ITT during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in ITT during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

