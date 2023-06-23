PureCycle Technologies (NYSE:PCT) Stock Price Down 5.8%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $9.22 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 1,398,951 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,885,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PureCycle Technologies from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.09 and a 200-day moving average of $6.90. The firm has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.25 and a beta of 0.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies ( NYSE:PCT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PureCycle Technologies, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 149,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 29,070 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 32.4% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,255,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,787,000 after purchasing an additional 307,500 shares in the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 585,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,098,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,080,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,562,000 after acquiring an additional 73,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of PureCycle Technologies by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 19,174 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

About PureCycle Technologies

PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

