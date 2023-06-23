PureCycle Technologies (NASDAQ:PCTTU) Trading Up 26.9%

PureCycle Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCTTU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 26.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.20 and last traded at $13.20. Approximately 4,651 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 3,192 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.40.
PureCycle Technologies Stock Down 6.8 %
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.27.
PureCycle Technologies Company Profile
PureCycle Technologies, Inc produces recycled polypropylene (PP). The company holds a license for restoring waste PP into ultra-pure recycled resin. Its recycling process separates color, odor, and other contaminants from plastic waste feedstock to transform it into virgin-like resin. PureCycle Technologies, Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.
Featured Stories
- Get a free research report on PureCycle Technologies from StockNews.com
- CarMax Stock Flying On Earnings Beat, Return Of The Highs?
- Commercial Metals Company Shakes Off The Rust: Confirms Uptrend
- Smith & Wesson, A Timeless Value Play At Decade Lows
- Wayfair: From Steep Decline to Recent Surge
- Five stocks we like better than PureCycle Technologies
Receive News & Ratings for PureCycle Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PureCycle Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.