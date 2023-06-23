PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ATM) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.03 on July 13th

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk (ASX:ATMGet Rating) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 21st, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.031 per share on Thursday, July 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, June 25th. This is a positive change from PT Aneka Tambang Tbk’s previous final dividend of $0.006.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 2.08.

PT Aneka Tambang Tbk operates as a diversified mining and metals company in Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Nickel, Precious Metals and Refinery, and Bauxite and Alumina. It is involved in the exploration, excavation, processing, and marketing of alumina, nickel ore, ferronickel, gold, silver, bauxite, and coal.

