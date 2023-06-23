Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 26,194 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Prosperity Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,194 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $45.92 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $47.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

