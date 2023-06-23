Prosperity Planning Inc. Sells 163 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 716,135.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,341,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,870,000 after buying an additional 20,338,242 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 109.9% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,320,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,983,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,567 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,135,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,607,000 after purchasing an additional 114,685 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 927,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,708,000 after purchasing an additional 226,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,332 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWV opened at $250.13 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a twelve month low of $201.82 and a twelve month high of $254.38. The stock has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $240.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.40.

About iShares Russell 3000 ETF

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

