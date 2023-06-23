Prosperity Planning Inc. Makes New $82,000 Investment in ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC)

Prosperity Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ImmuCell Co. (NASDAQ:ICCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned about 0.21% of ImmuCell at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ICCC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 7.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,579 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after buying an additional 1,563 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 76,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ImmuCell by 22.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 204,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after buying an additional 37,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCC opened at $5.79 on Friday. ImmuCell Co. has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $9.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.87 million, a PE ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ImmuCell ( NASDAQ:ICCC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.45 million during the quarter. ImmuCell had a negative net margin of 33.23% and a negative return on equity of 17.30%.

ImmuCell Corporation, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products that enhance the health and productivity of dairy and beef cattle in the United States and internationally. It offers First Defense, an orally delivered scours preventive product for newborn dairy and beef calves; and Tri-Shield First Defense, a passive antibody product for the treatment of E.

