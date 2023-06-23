Prosperity Planning Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for 0.9% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $2,050,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Cooper Haims Advisors LLC now owns 11,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.4% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 53,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after buying an additional 7,138 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2,985.0% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,179 shares during the period. Finally, Morris Financial Concepts Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Morris Financial Concepts Inc. now owns 19,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,677 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:AVUS opened at $73.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $61.78 and a twelve month high of $75.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.74.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

