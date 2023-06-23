Prosperity Planning Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 82.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,688 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,385,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. lifted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Cordant Inc. now owns 14,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 2,608 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 51,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,418,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 29,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $107.64 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $118.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $108.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.47.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

