Prosperity Planning Inc. Grows Stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 56,872 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,938 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF comprises 1.2% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $2,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 79,315.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 69,785,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,450,907,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697,910 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 4,449,065 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,505,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,915,000 after buying an additional 152,034 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,122,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,499,000 after acquiring an additional 196,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 177.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 948,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,882,000 after acquiring an additional 606,077 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:USRT opened at $49.61 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a one year low of $44.80 and a one year high of $60.33. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

