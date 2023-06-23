Prosperity Planning Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Prosperity Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,871 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 118,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,964,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 13,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 21.6% in the first quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 25,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,777,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 112.9% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 330,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,049,000 after buying an additional 175,000 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $110.11 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $89.03 and a 12-month high of $114.16. The company has a market cap of $8.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $110.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $108.68.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

