Prosperity Planning Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 192,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,696 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF makes up approximately 2.1% of Prosperity Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Prosperity Planning Inc. owned 0.28% of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVLU. ONE Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 1.2% during the first quarter. ONE Advisory Partners LLC now owns 83,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 30,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF during the first quarter worth about $1,020,000. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 208.9% in the first quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 48,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of IVLU opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 0.82. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.66.

iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF Profile

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

