Prosperity Planning Inc. Cuts Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Prosperity Planning Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,775,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,702,000 after purchasing an additional 138,036 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,010,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,550,000 after purchasing an additional 106,020 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after purchasing an additional 576,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,303,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,046,000 after purchasing an additional 57,019 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IJS opened at $92.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.31.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.