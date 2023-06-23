ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) Trading Down 1.9%

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (ETR:PSM – Get Rating) dropped 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as €8.51 ($9.25) and last traded at €8.56 ($9.30). Approximately 346,956 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 2,250,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €8.72 ($9.48).

PSM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €10.00 ($10.87) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Barclays set a €10.00 ($10.87) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Warburg Research set a €10.00 ($10.87) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group set a €7.10 ($7.72) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €11.00 ($11.96) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of €8.55 and a 200-day moving average of €8.86.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Dating & Video, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment operates free TV stations and digital platforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, Kabel Eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and Kabel Eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

