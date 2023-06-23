Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Bought by HMS Capital Management LLC

HMS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 32.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,144,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $980,759,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 48.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,577,827 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,643,359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729,040 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,105,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,037,162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653,101 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,071,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,328,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,823,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 71.2% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,238,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $703,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595,119 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded up $1.35 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $120.01. The company had a trading volume of 445,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,008,804. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $138.86. The company has a market capitalization of $110.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $123.38 and its 200 day moving average is $121.91.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). Prologis had a net margin of 41.06% and a return on equity of 5.54%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 105.14%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PLD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Prologis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Mizuho started coverage on Prologis in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Prologis from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.90.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (113 million square meters) in 19 countries.

