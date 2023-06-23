ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK) Stock Price Down 6.8%

ProKidney Corp. (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $10.30 and last traded at $10.34. 148,434 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average session volume of 203,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.10.

The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a PE ratio of -20.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.30.

ProKidney (NASDAQ:PROK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. As a group, analysts anticipate that ProKidney Corp. will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in ProKidney by 98.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in ProKidney by 97.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,571 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in ProKidney during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the first quarter valued at $151,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProKidney in the 3rd quarter worth about $132,000. 14.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ProKidney Corp., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides transformative proprietary cell therapy platform for treating various chronic kidney diseases. The company's lead product is Renal Autologous Cell Therapy (REACT), an autologous homologous cell admixture that is in Phase I for REACT in patients with Congenital Anomalies of the Kidney and Urinary Tract (CAKUT), as well as in Phase III and Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of moderate to severe diabetic kidney disease.

