ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.30 ($0.34). 163,984 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 61% from the average session volume of 101,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).

ProCook Group Stock Down 4.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.70, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £28.20 million and a PE ratio of -647.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 27.27 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 31.83.

Insider Activity at ProCook Group

In other news, insider Daniel ONeill purchased 510,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £137,700 ($176,199.62). 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ProCook Group Company Profile

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

