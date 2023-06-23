Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.31

Shares of Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.31 and traded as low as $0.82. Pressure BioSciences shares last traded at $0.82, with a volume of 945 shares changing hands.

Pressure BioSciences Trading Down 3.7 %

The company has a market cap of $13.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.31.

Pressure BioSciences (OTCMKTS:PBIO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter.

About Pressure BioSciences

Pressure BioSciences, Inc develops and sells pressure-based platform solutions in the North America, Europe, and Asia. The company's pressure cycling technology (PCT) technology uses alternating cycles of hydrostatic pressure between ambient and ultra-high levels to control the actions of molecules in biological samples, including cells and tissues from human, animal, plant, and microbial sources.

