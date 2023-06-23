Presima Securities ULC Trims Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Presima Securities ULC cut its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,145,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 82,450 shares during the quarter. Medical Properties Trust makes up approximately 2.7% of Presima Securities ULC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $9,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Welch Group LLC increased its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 35,773 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $353,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 387.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,163,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,560,000 after acquiring an additional 924,567 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Medical Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $469,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in Medical Properties Trust by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 73,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares in the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America cut shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Medical Properties Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.23.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

MPW stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, hitting $8.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,831,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,055,638. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.05. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $17.36. The stock has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.33%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 232.00%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

