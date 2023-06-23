Presima Securities ULC Purchases 500 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. CubeSmart accounts for approximately 0.4% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $1,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CubeSmart during the fourth quarter worth approximately $293,769,000. Capital Research Global Investors bought a new position in CubeSmart during the 1st quarter worth $137,023,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in CubeSmart by 2,945.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,421,558 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,924,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342,038 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in CubeSmart by 181.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,098,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996,294 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in CubeSmart by 96.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,484,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.32% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total transaction of $1,951,172.19. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 278,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,803.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other CubeSmart news, insider Jeffrey P. Foster sold 15,000 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.05, for a total transaction of $675,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,495.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Timothy M. Martin sold 42,537 shares of CubeSmart stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.87, for a total value of $1,951,172.19. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,631 shares in the company, valued at $12,780,803.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,485 shares of company stock valued at $3,391,277 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.41. 291,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,865,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.05. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $36.82 and a twelve month high of $51.08. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.57.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Wolfe Research lowered CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James lowered CubeSmart from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their price target on CubeSmart from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CubeSmart in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.78.

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

