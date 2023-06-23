Presima Securities ULC Purchases 427 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

Presima Securities ULC lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,657 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the quarter. Presima Securities ULC’s holdings in Apartment Income REIT were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 7.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 39.1% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after purchasing an additional 4,306 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 11.2% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 329,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,634,000 after purchasing an additional 33,198 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,913,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,933,000 after purchasing an additional 119,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the first quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 79,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AIRC traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $34.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 114,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 843,884. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1-year low of $32.51 and a 1-year high of $46.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. Apartment Income REIT’s payout ratio is 53.57%.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIRC. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Apartment Income REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

