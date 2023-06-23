Presima Securities ULC Buys 7,750 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Presima Securities ULC grew its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 594,950 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. VICI Properties comprises about 5.5% of Presima Securities ULC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Presima Securities ULC owned about 0.06% of VICI Properties worth $19,407,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new position in VICI Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,810,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $561,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $498,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,690,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,766,000 after acquiring an additional 134,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of VICI Properties in the third quarter worth about $1,819,000. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of VICI stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, hitting $30.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,906,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,563,688. The company has a market capitalization of $30.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.76, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.28 and a fifty-two week high of $35.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day moving average is $32.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.09%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.50 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.08.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

