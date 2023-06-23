Presilium Private Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 93,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises about 4.9% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $12,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 130,819.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 350,096,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,347,036,000 after buying an additional 349,828,978 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $485,276,000 after buying an additional 602,148 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,638,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 620.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 462,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,658,000 after buying an additional 398,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,515,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,434,000 after purchasing an additional 355,913 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA:VOE traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $133.96. The stock had a trading volume of 67,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,598. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $119.81 and a one year high of $147.74. The company has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.95 and a 200 day moving average of $136.20.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

