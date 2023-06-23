Presilium Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,133 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.7% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF worth $7,005,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 29,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

VSS traded down $1.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $108.14. 98,180 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 254,670. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $89.03 and a 1-year high of $114.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.68. The stock has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.99.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.