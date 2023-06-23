Presilium Private Wealth LLC Has $30.07 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Presilium Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 217,753 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,622 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 11.6% of Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Presilium Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $30,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. United Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 25,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 222.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 282.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 75.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 5,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of VTV stock traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $139.03. The stock had a trading volume of 449,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,931. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $138.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.87. The company has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

