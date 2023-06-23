PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK) Receives C$25.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. (TSE:PSK – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$25.13.

PSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$23.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. CIBC decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$27.00 to C$26.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. TD Securities lowered shares of PrairieSky Royalty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th.

PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$23.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$22.62 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.09. PrairieSky Royalty has a fifty-two week low of C$15.08 and a fifty-two week high of C$24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PrairieSky Royalty ( TSE:PSK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$126.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.00 million. PrairieSky Royalty had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 51.42%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.9497772 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. PrairieSky Royalty’s payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd., a pure-play royalty company, holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It holds an interest in approximately 9.7 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights, 8.6 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests, and other acreage.

