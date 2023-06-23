Powers Advisory Group LLC Invests $269,000 in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Powers Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,345 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 365.2% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 214 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 44.4% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 488.4% in the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 253 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,309 shares in the company, valued at $20,929,472.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total transaction of $138,301.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,278,636,132.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.65, for a total transaction of $260,812.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 100,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,929,472.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 769,009 shares of company stock valued at $161,144,834 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. TD Cowen upped their target price on Salesforce from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $220.97.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $213.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 561.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.24. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, March 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

