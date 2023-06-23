Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $7.55 Million Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Powers Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 151,008 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,469 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 5.3% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 24,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.24 and a 200 day moving average of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $23.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $43.67 and a 12-month high of $52.97.

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

