Powers Advisory Group LLC Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,615 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 2.1% of Powers Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Powers Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Harbor Group Inc. increased its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 58,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495 shares during the period. Finally, Kades & Cheifetz LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $640,000.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $42.70 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.25 and a 52-week high of $46.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.17.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

