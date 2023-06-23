Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by 58.com

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “downgrade” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at 58.com in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

POR has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim cut Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $56.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

Get Portland General Electric alerts:

Portland General Electric Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE POR traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 789,776. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $41.58 and a 1 year high of $56.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $748.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,797.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Portland General Electric during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in Portland General Electric in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 150.9% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 475.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 995 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 54.6% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,255 circuit miles, including 269 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 573 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 926 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Portland General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portland General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.