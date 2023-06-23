Polymath Trading 11.2% Higher Over Last Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last seven days, Polymath has traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Polymath has a total market capitalization of $104.87 million and approximately $94,408.09 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000378 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $86.57 or 0.00288399 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00012425 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000462 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Polymath is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network.

Polymath Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.11688479 USD and is up 13.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $108,748.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars.

