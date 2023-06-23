PLATINCOIN (PLC) Hits Market Cap of $150,873.29

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded up 2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 23rd. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $150,873.29 and $6,388.78 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0302 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001197 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 734,008,540 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. PLATINCOIN’s official website is platincoin.com.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 733,987,048.59572 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.03418426 USD and is up 1.12 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $12,533.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

